Tinubu more committed to Nigeria’s development than anyone – Obidike

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Obidike Chukwuebuka, has lauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s growth and development, stating that no one is more dedicated to the country’s progress than Tinubu.

Obidike highlighted several policies introduced by the Tinubu administration, emphasizing their impact on economic growth, infrastructure, and social welfare.

According to him, the removal of fuel subsidies, though initially controversial, was a bold step aimed at stimulating economic growth and reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported fuel. He noted that market-driven pricing resulting from the subsidy removal has created opportunities for increased public investment in critical sectors.

He also pointed to various economic reforms designed to attract investment, stimulate growth, and reduce the country’s debt burden. Among them, tax reforms have simplified tax administration, expanded the tax base, and ensured fair contributions from all, ultimately enhancing government revenue and stimulating investment.

Obidike emphasized that the Tinubu administration is focused on transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure to improve the business environment and global competitiveness. Key projects include investments in:

Road Infrastructure – Upgrading major roads such as the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and the Sokoto-Badagry Highway.

Rail Infrastructure – Modernizing transportation networks, particularly the Lagos-Kano and Eastern rail lines.

Aviation, Ports, and Energy – Revamping key sectors to boost economic productivity.

Obidike also praised the administration’s efforts in education and economic empowerment, citing:

The student loan scheme, which provides financial support to students, ensuring access to higher education regardless of economic background.

The consumer credit initiative, designed to stimulate consumption, drive entrepreneurship, and boost the domestic economy.

The over 100% increase in the minimum wage, which he said has significantly improved the living standards of Nigerians.

“With these policies and projects, President Tinubu has demonstrated his unwavering commitment to Nigeria’s development,” Obidike said. “As the nation continues to evolve, one thing is clear: Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous and developed Nigeria is becoming a reality.”