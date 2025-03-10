Tinubu hosts Fubara, Wike, govs, others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu is currently breaking fast with the Rivers State governor, Sim Fubara, his estranged godfather and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, other governors, Ministers and heads of ministries, departments and agencies at the presidential Villa, Abuja.

Breaking of fast with governors, Ministers, heads of MDAs and Security Chiefs is part of the annual rituals of the President.

Also present at the Iftar dinner are Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and Minister and cabinet members.

Among the state governors in attendance are Dr. Alex Otti of Abia State, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, Hyacinth Alia of Benue , Babagana Zulum of Borno, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Monday Okpebholo of Edo, Muhammad Yahaya of Gombe, Umar Namadi of Jigawa and Uba Sani of Kaduna,

Others are Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano, Nasir Idris of Kebbi, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa, Mohammed Bago of Niger, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State.

Also in attendance were heads of key government agencies: the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, Professor Abdullahi Mukhtar Muhammad, the Acting Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Sylvester Ndidi Nwakuche, the Comptroller General of the Federal Fire Service, Jaji Abdulganiyu, and the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, NNPCL, Abba Kyari and the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, Farouk Ahmed.