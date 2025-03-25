Tinubu flags off 2nd Niger Bridge access roads

President Bola Tinubu

By Ochuko Akuopha

ASABA—PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said that it was an open secret that the existing infrastructure in Nigeria do not match the country’s growth aspirations.

He said that for Nigeria to become a global economic powerhouse, “We must upgrade and modernise our infrastructure, which are imperative for the country’s economic prosperity.”

Tinubu stated this during the flag-off of the construction of 17.5km access road to the second Niger Bridge.

Tinubu who was represented by Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, maintained that a strong and resilient economy is built on the ability of the government to build modern infrastructure, provide public amenities, and expand social services.

Tinubu said: “The opening of the Second Niger Bridge to motorists in December 2022, heralded a new dawn in road transportation between the south east and the rest of Nigeria.

“This bridge is a landmark infrastructural project because of its significance in linking Asaba-Benin and Onitsha-Enugu dual-carriageways, two of the most significant highways in the country.

“The access road we are flagging off today is a direct response to the challenges faced by road users as it is expected to improve connectivity, enhance road safety and boost trade and commerce that the South-East is known for.

“This project demonstrates this administration’s unwavering commitment to accelerating infrastructural development and economic growth.”

He noted that good transportation networks facilitate easy mobility, creates employment opportunities, boosts tourism, engenders free movement of goods and services from production centres to sales outlets, and improves overall quality of life.

“Consequently, governments all over the world invest heavily to develop their infrastructure and create the enabling environment for economic and industrial development.

“It is an open secret that the existing infrastructure in Nigeria do not match our growth aspirations. Indeed, for Nigeria to become a global economic powerhouse, we must upgrade and modernise our infrastructure, which are imperative for the country’s economic prosperity.”

“It is against this backdrop that this administration is determined to construct, reconstruct, expand, and modernise our road, rail, and water networks as part of the renewed hope agenda.

“The ongoing multi-billion-naira Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road and other critical road infrastructure projects in different parts of the country will, undoubtedly, enhance rural-urban integration and connect transporters, traders, entrepreneurs, and investors to vital commercial hubs and industrial corridors.

“As we flag-off this project today, I want to commend the governments of Delta and Anambra states for their cooperation and support.

“This kind of partnership and synergy are imperative for trust, good governance, national cohesion, and sustainable development. Let me use this opportunity to appeal to motorists to exercise calm and patience and cooperate with the contractors during the construction process. h

Earlier, Governor Oborevwori had commended President Tinubu for his exemplary leadership and unflagging commitment to national infrastructure renewal.

He said: “Yesterday, the concessioning and rehabilitation of the Benin-Asaba Expressway was flagged off in Benin, Edo State. Today we are witnessing the flag-off of the Access Road to the Second Niger Bridge.

“The Benin-Asaba Expressway is a strategic link road connecting Edo and Delta States and some parts of the South-West, while the Second Niger Bridge is the major gateway to the South-East and South-South regions of the country.

“These roads are critical for trade and commerce and, on behalf of the government and good people of Delta State, I want to express our profound gratitude to Mr President for his exemplary leadership and unflagging commitment to national infrastructure renewal.

“The government and good people of Delta State celebrate Mr President, and pray for God fs continued wisdom and guidance for him to achieve the noble objectives of his Renewed Hope Agenda.”

In his remarks, Minister of Works, David Umahi, commended Governor Oborevwori for his commitment to peace, stability and progress of the state, and for his support for the President irrespective of party differences.

Umahi said: “Delta state is now a huge construction site. When l went to Warri, l saw the huge three flyovers that you are doing on our roads. I am very very proud about the quality, the length, the aesthetics and the progressiveness of those projects.

“We are very happy because it is a burden that you lifted up from our shoulders. You are indeed, a man of the people considering the many other federal road projects that you are intervening.”