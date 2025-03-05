Tinubu elevates two aides in VPs Office

President Bola Tinubu

—MSME boss now Special Adviser

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA — PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has approved the elevation of Mr Temitola Adekunle-Johnson to the position of Special Adviser to the President on Job Creation & MSME (Office of the Vice President) and Mrs Uju Anwuka to Senior Special Assistant to the President on Public Health (Office of the Vice President).

A statement issued by the Senior Special Adviser to the President, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha said “the appointments are in continuation of efforts to actualise the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration, especially in the respective sectors.”

Prior to their appointments, Mr Adekunle-Johnson and Mrs Anwuka served in the same portfolios as Senior Special Assistant and Special Assistant to the President respectively, all in the office of the Vice President.

As Senior Special Assistant, Mr Adekunle-Johnson has diligently driven some of the administration’s policies and programmes in areas of job creation and development in the micro, small and medium enterprises space in Nigeria.

Key initiatives implemented under his supervision include the Expanded National MSME Clinics, and the Shared Facility Initiative, among others.

Mrs Onwuka, on the other hand, has industriously anchored the administration’s vision in combating malnutrition and hunger, especially in vulnerable communities across the country, while serving as Special Assistant. A key programme under her watch is the recently launched Nutrition 774 Initiative.

“Their latest appointments as Special Adviser and Senior Special Assistant respectively are with immediate effect,” the statement added.