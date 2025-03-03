Tinubu celebrates Pastor Adeboye at 83

President Bola Tinubu congratulates Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), on his 83rd birthday.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Bayo Onanuga, his spokesman,

The President shared in the joy of the special occasion with Adeboye’s family, particularly his wife, Pastor Foluke, spiritual leaders and members of the RCCG, the body of Christ, and the clergy.

Tinubu acknowledged the leadership role of the clergyman whose teachings for more than five decades continued to shape and change lives across generations in the country and beyond

He extolled Adeboye’s humility and wisdom and commends his contributions, even beyond the pulpit, to healthcare and education in Nigeria.

The President prayed that God Almighty would continue to keep his servant in good health and strength as he carried on his stewardship in the Lord’s vineyard.