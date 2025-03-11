Tinubu appoints new heads for NABTEB, UBEC

President Bola Tinubu

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA —PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu has appointed Dr Mohammed Mohammed Aminu the Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

Dr. Aminu holds a Ph.D. in Automobile Technology and a Master’s in Procurement and Supply Chain Management.

A statement by the presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga said that Dr. Aminu is bringing 28 years of experience in teaching, administration, research, and policy development to his new role.

Until his appointment, he served as Director of Procurement at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

An advocate for vocational education and skills development, Dr. Aminu has authored multiple publications and presented research on innovative pedagogies, youth empowerment, and poverty alleviation. He is also a member of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria and the Automotive and Locomotive Engineers Institute.

President Tinubu urged the new NABTEB Registrar to leverage his vast experience to drive transformational leadership in the agency, ensuring it continues to assess and certify skilled Human Resources essential for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

President Tinubu also appointed Mr Idris Olorunnimbe as Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, Board.

Rasaq Olajuwon, from South West, was named UBEC’s Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical), while Tunde Ajibulu, from North Central, will serve as Deputy Executive Secretary (Services).

Mr. Olorunnimbe brings years of experience in innovative leadership and commitment to youth empowerment and education.

As Group CEO of The Temple Company, which he founded in 2016, he has spearheaded transformative initiatives across education, entertainment, and sports.

He previously served on the Board of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF), where he chaired the Stakeholder and Governance Committees, driving impactful youth employment and entrepreneurship programmes

Mr Olajuwon, until his appointment, was Director of Administration and Human Resources at the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), while Mr Ajibulu, a Fellow of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), is a Director at Tangent Construction Nigeria Limited and Partner at Covenant Consultancy Services.

Last December, President Tinubu appointed Aisha Garba from North West as the executive secretary.

President Tinubu enjoined the new appointees to strengthen the human capital needed to drive educational reforms and enhance service delivery at UBEC, ensuring greater access to quality basic education nationwide.