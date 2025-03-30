Tinubu @ 73: Buhari, govs, Bamidele, Keyamo, others celebrate President

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Vincent Ujumadu, Boluwaji Obahopo, Emmanuel Elebeke, Shina Abubakar & Dickson Omobola

Former President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State, Governor Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State have congratulated President Bola Tinubu as he turned 73-year-old.

This came as the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo; Minister of Art, Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa; Ooni of Ife, Senate majority leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; and former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, also extended their goodwill messages to the President.

Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Mallam Garba Shehu, said he was proud to be associated with Tinubu, noting that he was indebted to Tinubu and other leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, for the invaluable contributions they made towards the formation of the party that helped him achieve his presidential aspiration.

Shehu stated: “Former President Muhammadu Buhari underscored the bond between him and the President with a call, joining the family and the nation in celebrating the birthday of Bola Tinubu. In a telephone call on Friday, the former president said he and the members of his family are in prayers for Tinubu for long life, good health and the successful administration of the country by the President as he marks his birthday.

When we pray for our leaders, we are praying for ourselves and the nation. We owe this to ourselves and the nation. No doubt, the annals of the country will not be complete without bringing into mention, and recognition of the varied and numerous roles of President Tinubu as an entrepreneur, a party stalwart, a staunch activist, party organiser, party builder, a reliable ally and a serial winner of democratic elections. I am truly proud of my association with the Asiwaju. When Nigerians handed the baton of leadership to the APC in 2015, it was a mandate to lay the foundation for a new Nigeria where the poor get opportunities for a better future and I am glad that the vision is not lost. It was a victory of all those who wish the country’s good.”

In his congratulatory message, Soludo said the President’s birthday was another moment to celebrate a life dedicated to service, vision and the pursuit of national unity and progress.

Soludo stated that Tinubu’s leadership, anchored on deep political experience, strategic thinking, patriotism and a commitment to democratic governance, continues to inspire a renewed hope for a better Nigeria.

He expressed appreciation for the President’s large-heartedness and support for Anambra State’s development, saying his inclusive approach to governance and willingness to partner with sub-nationals for national progress reflect his belief in a Nigeria that works for all. He wished the President a pleasant birthday celebration, with prayers for his continued strength, wisdom, and good health to steer the nation towards greater stability, economic growth, and shared prosperity.

Also speaking, Oyebanji described Tinubu as a caring father of the nation, and hailed him for being a symbol of democracy, inclusiveness and unity.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, stated that Tinubu was a man of history with various golden chapters as a professional in the corporate world, astute politician, pro-democracy activist, irrepressible campaigner against military rule and the arrowhead of a movement that fought for the restoration of civil rule in Nigeria.

Oyebanji commended him for his political, social and economic reforms since his assumption of office, which he said have resulted in positive turnaround in various sectors in the country.

He particularly appreciated the President for his demonstrated love and support for Ekiti State as well as his administration, resulting in rapid growth and development of the state as well as greater opportunities for the citizens.

The governor assured the President of his unflinching support and that of the people of Ekiti State.

Also sharing his wishes, Ododo, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ismaila Isah, described Tinubu as a statesman whose leadership and dedication to national development continue to inspire hope and progress across Nigeria.

He commended the President’s unwavering commitment to the Renewed Hope Agenda, which drives economic reforms, strengthening national unity, and advancing the nation’s democratic values.

He said: “On behalf of the government and people of Kogi State, I celebrate Mr President and our father on this special day. Your resilience, visionary leadership, and patriotism have laid a strong foundation for Nigeria’s growth. We deeply appreciate your tireless efforts in repositioning our country for sustainable development.”

Similarly, Adeleke, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mr Olawale Rasheed, hailed Tinubu’s contributions to the economic and democratic development of the nation, citing his transformational days as the Lagos State governor and his ongoing reforms at the national level.

His words: “Your life typifies divine grace and exceptional blessings from the beginning to date. You are a chosen one with all attributes of a blessed leader. Mr President, I pray that the divine hand that has been your guide and nurturer will continue to strengthen you as you govern this strategically important country of Africa.

“I use this opportunity to restate the continued commitment of the Osun state government under my leadership to closer mutual partnership between the Federal and the Osun state government. Mr President can count on us in the common task of delivering good governance and democratic dividends to our people.”

Also, Keyamo said Tinubu has set Nigeria on the path of economic growth and development, noting that the President has done things from which his predecessors shied away.

He said: “I have decided to do something a bit unusual in wishing happy birthday to President Bola Tinubu as he clocks 73 this Saturday, March 29, 2025.

“For the incurable cynics and skeptics who are likely to be dismissive, it bears restating ab initio that this short tribute is not written only for consumption today, but also serves as a testament for generations unborn, especially after the mob mentality that some display today would have given way to some sober reflection.

“From an insider perspective, I dare say it will take decades before Nigerians truly and fully understand and appreciate the value President Bola Tinubu has brought into our democratic space in all ramifications and the audacity with which he has taken on some of our key systemic challenges as a nation, root and branch.”

On her part, Musawa stated that the President was a visionary leader who has demonstrated unwavering commitment to the development of the nation’s creative sector.

She said: “As the Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy, I am honoured to acknowledge President Tinubu’s instrumental role in establishing our Ministry, which has been a game-changer in promoting Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and creative industries. His leadership has created a conducive environment for artistic expression, innovation, and entrepreneurship to thrive. Under President Tinubu’s administration, the Ministry has made significant strides in implementing policies and programs aimed at harnessing the potential of the creative economy. His government’s commitment to the development of the sector has been evident in the various initiatives and projects aimed at promoting Nigeria’s arts, culture, and tourism globally.”

Likewise, Bamidele described Tinubu as a courageous reformer, fearless patriot and an incurable optimist, adding: “Who never bothers about reelection, but about the next generation. Since he assumed office 22 months ago, he has focused on implementing key reforms that are now restoring stability to and confidence in the economy.

“In the last 22 months alone, President Tinubu signed the Student Loans Bill that has benefited no fewer than 90,000 students and raised the national minimum wage from N30,000 to N70,000. Under his leadership, also, our gross domestic product, GDP, has recorded significant growth and inflation now down trajectory.”

Omo-Agege, however, described Tinubu as a nationalist whose bold moves have pulled the economy back from the brink of collapse.

Omo-Agege, in his goodwill message, said: “Rather than retain a system that would have earned him immediate applause while hastening the decline of the national economy, President Tinubu took the bold decisions to halt the drift and chart a new course for enduring growth. It is an admirable and inspiring decision that has put Nigeria back to the trajectory of sustainable development. Tough decisions needed to be made and the president did not shirk that responsibility. Being tough decisions, some came with seeming challenges, but we have to stay the course. We are lucky to have a man that is vision-driven and focused. It has already become clear that the tough decisions were absolutely imperative as the economy has been pulled back from the brink.”

Also sharing his thoughts, Ogunwusi, in a statement by his Spokesperson, Moses Olafare, stated that the President was a beacon of hope, a visionary who has shaped Nigeria’s socio-political landscape.

He said: “His selfless contributions to the entrenchment of democracy in Nigeria remain an indelible legacy that history will always celebrate. From the trenches of democratic struggles to the pinnacle of national leadership, President Tinubu has stood as a champion of progressive governance. His relentless fight for justice, equity, and good governance has uplifted many, rekindling hope in the hearts of countless Nigerians. Today, as he steers the ship of our great nation, we acknowledge his sacrifices and dedication to ensuring that future generations inherit a Nigeria that thrives in peace, prosperity, and unity.”

Meanwhile, Chairperson and Conve­ner of Asiwaju Renewed Hope, ARH’23, Kemi Olokode-Ayelab­ola has said the President’s exceptional political career and service has inspired so many people and produced many successful leaders in the country.

She said: “I feel so elated and fulfilled to join other well meaning Nigerians across the globe to felicitate you on your 73rd birthday. You are indeed an incredible leader with a large heart, and has continued to be a major player in Nigerian politics through your broad-minded and exemplary leadership style. So many people owe their successes to your magnanimity and accommodating nature. You are truly a legend, an astute politician with uncommon intellect. It is my prayer that your tireless commitment to addressing governance challenges, fortifying national security, and mitigating economic hardships continue to inspire vista of hope and resilience among Nigerians.”

