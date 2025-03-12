Though an asset, El-Rufai has weaknesses to work on — SDP’s Adebayo

…El-Rufai’ll add value to SDP in 2027—Agunloye

…Says more big shots coming

By Dayo Johnson

Akure—The presidential candidate of Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the 2023 elections, Adewole Adebayo, has described former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, as an asset with a proven track record of exemplary public service.

Adebayo spoke on a day National Secretary of the party, Dr Olu Agunloye, declared that the defection of the former Kaduna governor would add value to the party.

Recall that el-Rufai on Monday, defected from ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to Social Democratic Party, SDP.

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, yestetrday, Adebayo extolled the intellectual sagacity of el-Rufai but said the former governor and also ex-minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, had some weaknesses to work on.

He said: “The issue is that I see him as an asset, as a hard-working person and he has a verifiable and measurable track record of public performance. What I believe is that he has his weaknesses which he needs to work on but I am not his mentor or therapist.

“What I know is that Nigerians have a bird’s eye view of el-Rufai, they will consider some of the comments he’s made and some other aspects. Overall, Nigerians will say: ‘Here is a very good public servant.”

Adebayo, who said el-Rufai was welcomed into the SDP, stated further: “Nigeria is diverse and you will find patriots on all sides. It doesn’t mean that if you narrow the discussion to particular areas, I will agree with Nasir el-Rufai on many of them but I agree with the fact that he is a hard-working person and a highly intelligent person.”

While lampooning the APC as a party of lousy people with the overriding goal of state capture, the SDP presidential candidate said: “I consider APC to be a lousy coalition of people who do not know what governance is all about and who are very good with politics of how to capture power.

On his part, National Secretary of the party, Dr Olu Agunloye, while declaring that the defection of el Rufai to SDP would add value to the party, expressed confidence that the defection would contribute positively to the growth and development of the party.

Agunloye, who spoke with newsmen in Akure, noted that el-Rufai’s defection to SDP was an attestation that the party remained a force to reckon with in the country.

“El-Rufai is well known for his vibrant productivity as proprietor of intercellular company, as boss of BPE, as minister, as governor of Kaduna and as a person and politician. He will add value

“The former minister and former governor, El-Rufai, is welcome to our great party. The key issue is not about how to welcome or celebrate him but what he is bringing on the table and what his motives and programmes are.

“But he will have to disclose his reasons for leaving the ruling party to join SDP. But I presume it is related to 2027 because we are in the season of alignments, alliances, and coalitions for power”

Agunloye said with the defection of El-Rufai, the party “is set to welcome more high-profile politicians, including lawmakers. The big shots are coming, and there are indications that more big shots are preparing to come.

“If they mean well and want to address the issues of social insecurity, economic stability, and sustainable development, we will do well.

“We will work together to fashion out a smooth and effective platform for the transformation of Nigeria.”

“But if what they want is a collaboration based on conspiracy or hangup against any individual or just for grabbing power for its sake, their mission will fail and could crash the SDP platform.”

“The coming of more politicians can strengthen SDP if handled diligently and constructively not just to position SDP as a third force but as the first force. But the influx may be counterproductive, too.”

He, however, said a strategic move to unite political forces against the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, should not be ruled out.

“The evolution of APC is different. We have no interest in that system. However, an existing SDP, which is able to manage itself well in the face of an avalanche of high-profile politicians and achievers, armed with meticulously focused programmes centred on good governance for sustainable development, can win the 2027 election at federal and state levels.

“The SDP believes in properly organised coalitions and collaboration to achieve a goal, but that must not must be for personal gains or vendetta. SDP is desirous of a coalition to build a consensus for good governance and not as conspiracy,’’ Agunloye said.