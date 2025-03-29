Those who questioned my education put to shame – Oborevwori

Gov. Oborevwori

By Ochuko Akuopha

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori has said those who questioned his educational qualifications during the 2023 electioneering campaign have been put to shame.

He said: “Some persons who were bent on tarnishing my image during the 2023 electioneering campaign, went around saying that I did not go to school.”

Oborevwori who stated this at Government House, Asaba, when members of the Executive Committee of the Alumni Association of Ambrose Alli University, AAU, Ekpoma, Worldwide, paid him a courtesy visit, said: “I am proud that I graduated from that University and that I am the first to be a governor from that University.”

The Governor, during the visit, bagged the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association Hero’s Award, and the Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association Award of Excellence.

Oborevwori said: “I am greatly honoured for the Hero award and the award of Excellence that you bestowed on me. I sincerely appreciate everything.

“I have a lot of regards for Ambrose Alli University, AAU. There was a time during the political season when they said that l did not go to school. You know in politics, there is a lot of blackmail.

“I did a full-time programme at AAU. I am a man with excessive local content. I believe in Nigeria and in this state.

“I graduated with 2:1 after my BSc. I was a student who didn’t make noise; and today, all my coursemates at Ekpoma still support me.

“Not only that, I did my MSc programme full-time at Delta State University, Abraka. I was among the pioneer students of MSc and I value it.

“The University stood by me all through the court case even the opposition lawyers were shocked. I still have my matriculation number.”

Earlier, the Worldwide President of Ambrose Alli University Alumni Association, Dr. Clifford Omozeghian told the Governor that they were in Government House, Asaba, to pledge their support for him and his administration.