Chief Bode George

By Bayo Wahab

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chief Bode George has faulted some politicians’ plan to form a mega party ahead of the 2027 general election, saying their move is driven by personal ambition.

Since the former Governor of Kaduna, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the conversation about forming a mega party that will wrestle power from the APC in 2027 has intensified.

El-Rufai has invited opposition politicians, including Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Atiku Abubakar of the PDP, to strengthen his new party and make it the main challenger to the APC in the coming general election.

If El-Rufai’s plan to get top opposition politicians to join the SDP succeeds, it would mark the end of the PDP, a party that ruled Nigeria for 16 years before the APC took over power in 2015.

However, the idea of the mega party does not seem to sit well with George, who believes the lingering crisis in the PDP should not be grounds for the party to collapse its structure and form an alliance with other fringe opposition parties.

Speaking on Arise Television on Friday, March 21, 2025, the PDP chieftain said some of those pushing for coalition have the ambition to become president.

When the PDP crisis started, George warned that the party was not anybody’s private enterprise, but nobody listened to him.

He warned that the coalition advocates are making ‘monumental mistakes’ and added that no nation or party is without crisis.

He said, “All those people saying they are going to float a mega party, is there any of them who is not ambitious to be president of Nigeria? Is that the real approach to solving this problem?

“For me, it started like a little mess at our national convention. Some of us advised that our party is not a private enterprise of anybody, but nobody listened. Then Wike started on his own, and he has gone beyond the red line.

“Do you think there is any nation or party that does not have a crisis? All these groups who are running around for their personal ambition, they are making a monumental mistake and they are all dancing on the graves of our founding fathers.”

On the state of emergency controversy in Rivers State, George urged President Bola Tinubu to be very careful.

He also advised the people of Rivers State to eschew violence and avoid any situation that would further escalate the state’s tense atmosphere.

Vanguard News