Tertiary institutions in Oyo begin indefinite strike over wage issues

Workers at five Oyo State government-owned tertiary institutions have begun an indefinite strike, citing issues related to the non-payment of minimum wage and unresolved salary disputes.

The institutions involved are The Polytechnic, Ibadan; The Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki; Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa; Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igboora; and Oyo State College of Education, Lanlate.

This strike action, announced by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Monday, came just days after the commencement of first-semester examinations at The Polytechnic, Ibadan, leading to the closure of the institutions’ gates.

JAC, which represents approximately 15 staff unions across the affected institutions, emphasised that the strike was a necessary measure to urge the state government to fulfil its obligations.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, they declared: “The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of Oyo State-Owned Tertiary Institutions hereby announces the commencement of an indefinite strike action starting on March 10, 2025.”

“This decision comes after extensive discussions among the unions, prompted by the management’s failure to address longstanding issues, including the non-implementation of the approved 25/35% salary increase received by our counterparts in other institutions since January 2024, as well as the new minimum wage for workers in the Polytechnic and College of Education sectors.”