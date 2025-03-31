Tension in Benue as Miyetti Allah alleges 20 cows poisoned, 200 rustled

By Peter Duru

Makurdi— The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN in Benue State has raised the alarm over the alleged poisoning and rustling of members’ cattle by criminal elements in Agatu Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The Chairman of MACBAN in the state, Risku Muhammed who raised the alarm weekend said over 20 cows belonging to Fulani herdsmen were Saturday poisoned at Ucha village in Agatu.

He explained that aside the poisoned cattle, “over 200 cows were last Thursday also rustled by the criminals but for the prompt intervention of security operatives who arrested one of the rustlers while others escaped.”

Mohammed alleged that a farmer in Ucha community, name withheld, poisioned the cows with the chaff of rice after he invited a herder to feed his cows with it leading to the death of 13 of the cows while seven others thar survived were undergoing treatment.

He said, “I got report from my members in Agatu LGA that a criminal who had laced rice chaff with poison invited one of our members to come and graze on the rice chaff, unfortunately, 13 cows died instantly while seven are being treated by a veterinary doctor.”

He commended the Local Government Council Chairman, Melvin Ejeh for promptly responding to issues concerning the herders and communities in the area saying “the Local Government Chairman with some Non Governmental Organizations working in the LGA have several times paid for cows killed by these criminals.”

He disclosed that herders had at one time or other lost several cows to criminals in Olegodege, Utigologwu, Egwuma, Akele, Okwtanobe and now Ucha through rustling and killing.

Contacted, Chairman of Agatu LGA, Melvin Ejeh acknowledged receipt of the complaint from MACBAN, assuring that the matter was being investigated though a farmer had been arrested in connection with the poisoned cows.

He noted that Agatu had enjoyed relative peace in recent time following the help from the state government and security operatives deployed to the area.

The Council Chairman said: “We have received complaints from Miyetti Allah and investigation is going on about the incident. Agatu has been enjoying peace and this is as a result of the Peace Committee that was set up and on daily basis we review the peace process.

“It is unfortunate that some criminal elements are bent on instigating crisis and destroying the peace process but government will not fold its arms and allow that to happen.”

The Chairman who lauded the state government for ensuring peace in Agatu appealed for the deployment of more security operatives to the LGA.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Superintendent, CSP, Catherine Anene who confirmed the development said “I have a briefing this morning (Sunday) about dead cows said to have been poisoned, investigation is ongoing and a suspect has been arrested over the matter.”

The Anene also confirmed the existence of a Peace Committee working tirelessly in the area to ensure sustainable peace in the communities of Agatu LGA.