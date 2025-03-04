TCN says power generation reaches 5,713MW

Electricity

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said the nation’s power generation hit 5,713.60 megawatts (MW) on Tuesday.

In a statement, the firm said that the feat surpassed 5.543. 20MW generated on February 14.

It noted, however, that the highest power generation in the country occurred on March 1, 2021, when 5,801.60MW was recorded.

The TCN added that the maximum daily energy also rose to 125,542.06 megawatt-hours, up from the 125,159.48 MWh achieved last month.

“Furthermore, a new record for the maximum daily energy ever attained in the history of the electricity industry in Nigeria was also set yesterday, with a total of 125,542.06 megawatt-hours (MWh). This surpasses the previous record of 125,159.48MWh achieved on February 14, 2025, by 382.58 MWh,” the statement added.

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, promised Nigerians that power generation would rise to 6,000MW by December 2024.

However, this could not be achieved due to vandalism, grid collapses and poor power infrastructure.