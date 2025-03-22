Super Eagles’ coach demands more inspite Rwanda win

Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle, says the team still needs to improve in spite of the 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda on Friday in Kigali.

The encounter was a matchday 5 fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The Malian said at the post match conference that he is happy with the performance of his players against a tough Rwandan side.

He expressed delight at the win but stressed the need for the team to improve ahead of there next game on Tuesday in Uyo against bottom placed Zimbabwe.

“I just want to say it was a difficult game because Rwanda is a good side, I know the coach, he is a good coach, we made a great game too.

“I am so happy and proud of my players, my guys and the Nigerian people” Chelle said.

He said the team worked a lot in the last one week sourcing information for his players with lots of video sessions after two training practices.

“I think the victory or the win is normal because in the first half they had only one chance to score.

“We keep the ball in the 2nd half. We played two to three systems .

“I am happy now because this is just one game. We have some weaknesses and some strengths, my job is to think about the game project” Chelle said.