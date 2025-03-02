State of the Nation: Nigeria flowing with tears, blood – Anglican Church

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has raised concerns over the nation’s deteriorating state, describing Nigeria as a “land flowing with tears and blood” due to escalating insecurity, economic hardship, and governance failures.

In a communiqué issued after its Standing Committee Meeting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, the Church expressed grave concern over rising kidnappings and widespread fear among citizens.

The communiqué was signed by The Most Rev. Henry Chukwudum Ndukuba, Archbishop and Primate of All Nigeria; Most Rev. Dr. Blessing C. Enyindah, Dean of the Church of Nigeria; and Ven. Dr. Paul G. Dajur, General Secretary.

It highlighted Nigeria’s fragile economy, citing rampant inflation, high foreign debt, and the adverse effects of fuel subsidy removal, which have further impoverished citizens.

The Church criticized politicians for prioritizing their 2027 re-election campaigns over addressing the country’s pressing issues, calling their actions insensitive to the suffering of Nigerians. It also emphasized the need for a new civilian constitution, drafted by representatives of Nigeria’s ethnic nationalities, to resolve fundamental issues hindering national unity and development.

The communiqué stated: “Nigeria is fast becoming a land flowing with tears and blood due to terror, devastation, and fear among the citizenry. Constant attacks in villages, cities, on roads, airports, railways, and waterways raise concerns about the government’s capacity to respond effectively.

“While we commend our security personnel, we urge the government to intensify efforts in combating insecurity, securing borders, and collaborating with local vigilantes. A new civilian constitution, drafted by ethnic representatives, is essential for a united and prosperous nation.

“We call on the government to establish a National Reconciliation Commission (NRC) to address grievances and promote healing. We commend the relative stability of the Naira and urge increased investment in mechanized agriculture, industrialization, infrastructure, and solid minerals to boost productivity and improve citizens’ lives.

“God has called us to peace, and His presence empowers us to live in victory. Despite our differences, the unity of Nigerians can foster peace, harmony, and growth.”

The meeting was attended by 137 Archbishops/Bishops, 146 clergy, and 96 lay members. Guests included Mrs. Angela Eberechukwu Ndukuba (President of Mothers’ Union and Girls’ Organizations), Sir Siminalayi Fubara (Governor of Rivers State), Most Rev. Dr. David Onuoha (President of the Christian Council of Nigeria), and other dignitaries. Former Primates, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Jasper Akinola and Most Rev. Dr. Nicholas D. Okoh, also sent goodwill messages.