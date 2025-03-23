State of emergency declaration in Rivers sets dangerous precedent -NNPP

NNPP Logo

By Adeola Badru

The leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the southwest, Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has said that the decision of President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State last Tuesday could establish a dangerous precedent, potentially undermining Nigeria’s democratic framework.

In a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday, Ajadi described the action as too hasty, while calling on the President to temper justice with mercy.

He voiced serious concerns regarding the President’s decision to suspend democratically elected officials in Rivers.

The NNPP southwest leader specifically criticised the suspension of the Governor of Rivers State, the Deputy Governor, and members of the State House of Assembly for six months, suggesting that the President could reduce the duration to three months to allow the involved parties to learn from the situation.

As the NNPP’s gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 elections, Ajadi noted that the ongoing conflicts in Rivers State could be resolved through direct dialogue rather than emergency measures.

While cautioning that suspending democratic governance could have far-reaching implications for the country, Ajadi perceived the decision as overly swift and suggested that the penalties could still be adjusted.

“The declaration of a State of Emergency in Rivers State is premature and should have been a last resort. President Tinubu has not fully explored all available options before making this declaration, which raises concerns for our young democracy,” he stated.

Ajadi acknowledged President Tinubu’s crucial role in Nigeria’s democratic struggle, highlighting his sacrifices, including exile and personal hardships, to restore civilian rule, stressing the importance of safeguarding democratic principles at this critical time.

Referring to the tensions between the House of Assembly and Governor Sim Fubara, Ajadi argued that the situation does not justify a State of Emergency.

“Political disagreements and legislative conflicts are not valid grounds for emergency rule,” he asserted.

He believed that if President Tinubu convened a meeting with the Minister for the Federal Capital Territory, Mr. Nyesom Wike, and Governor Fubara, the crisis could be resolved amicably.

Ajadi further warned against the normalisation of declaring a state of emergency for such issues, as it could threaten the democratic structure of the nation.

He recalled that during President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, a far more serious conflict in Oyo State did not result in a similar declaration.

Ajadi, however, expressed concern that President Tinubu’s actions could set a troubling precedent for future leaders, enabling them to undermine opposition governors through similar means.

He implored the President to act swiftly to restore democratic governance in Rivers State, emphasising that failure to do so could lead to voter apathy in future elections.

“We must all work together to protect and sustain our democracy,” he concluded.

