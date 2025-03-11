Speakership Tussle: Why Obasa should resign – Lagos Indigenes

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Dickson Omobola

LAGOS—The De-Renaissance Patriots Foundation, a Lagos-based group, has called on the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, to step down in the interest of democracy and the rule of law.

In a statement issued by its elders, the group criticized a recent defense by All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Dr. Muiz Banire, SAN, regarding the Assembly crisis and the intervention of the Chief Bisi Akande-led peace committee.

The group accused Banire of misrepresenting facts, stating that his claims sought to justify the involvement of Chief Bisi Akande and Aremo Olusegun Osoba in resolving the Assembly crisis. They also rejected his assertion that the intervention did not marginalize indigenous Lagosians.

According to the statement: “The intervention of these external figures ultimately undermined the democratic aspirations of Lagos indigenes. The decision to reinstate Mr. Mudashiru Obasa at the expense of Mojisola Meranda, an indigene, disregarded the will of Lagosians from Epe, Badagry, Ikeja, Lagos, and Ikorodu divisions, who overwhelmingly supported Meranda. This will be remembered in history as a betrayal of democratic principles.”

The group further argued that forcing Meranda’s resignation while reinstating Obasa contradicted claims that the intervention was in the interest of Lagos indigenes.

Describing the crisis as “a struggle for power tainted by betrayal and political manipulation,” the Foundation insisted that the most honorable course of action for Obasa was to resign.

“Having lost his grip on the Assembly, his continued leadership, enforced by external political forces, constitutes a threat to democratic integrity,” the statement concluded.