Soyinka criticizes Tinubu’s emergency rule in Rivers, calls for constitutional reform

Renowned Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, has criticized President Bola Tinubu’s decision to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State, stating that it undermines the spirit of federalism.

Tinubu imposed emergency rule on Tuesday, citing political instability in the oil-rich state. He also suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State Assembly for an initial period of six months, appointing Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired naval chief, as the state’s sole administrator.

Speaking to The Africa Report, Soyinka argued that Nigeria’s constitution grants the president excessive powers, making the country’s federal system more centralized than it should be.

“If it is constitutionally right, then I think it is about time we sat down and amended the constitution to make sure that it operates as a genuine federal entity,” he said.

Soyinka further questioned the wisdom of Tinubu’s decision, suggesting that a true federal system should prevent such unilateral actions.

“The debate will go on whether this was, in the first place, a wise decision, but in terms of fundamental principles, I believe that this is against the federal spirit of association,” he added.

Soyinka reiterated his long-standing call for a national conference, which he believes would pave the way for a truly representative constitution.

“The system we are operating right now is not the best for a pluralistic society like ours. The federal spirit of association is a cardinal principle… right now, in principle, this action is against the federal imperative,” he stated.

The renowned playwright and activist has consistently advocated for a constitutional overhaul, arguing that Nigeria’s current structure does not reflect true federalism. His latest remarks add to the growing debate over Tinubu’s emergency declaration and its implications for democracy and governance in Nigeria.