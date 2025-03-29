So-Safe arrests two scavengers for stealing aluminium cables in Ogun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps also known as So-Safe Corps has arrested two suspects for stealing aluminium cable wires in Onijanganjangan, Obada-Oko in Ewekoro local government area of

Ogun State.

This was contained in a statement issued from the office of the State Commander of So-Safe Corps, Commander (Dr.) Soji Ganzallo, through the office of the Director of Information and Public Relations, Assistant Commander Moruf Yusuf.

According to the statement, “at about 0500 hrs on March 29, 2025, the Corps officers on routine patrol apprehended the two suspects, Kamoru Mustapha, 25, and Mubarak Idris, 26, for stealing aluminum cable wires.

Ganzallo noted that the suspects who were scavengers were caught in a bush while carting away the aluminum cable wires at Onijanganjangan, Obada-Oko in Ewekoro Local Government Area.

Ganzallo revealed that during the preliminary investigation of the matter, the suspects confessed to the crime.

Ganzallo concluded that the suspects and the exhibit recovered from them have been transferred to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Ogun State Command, Dekudu Village along Kobape Road, Abeokuta for further investigation and likely prosecution.