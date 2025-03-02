Six killed in fresh armed herdsmen attack in Benue community

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

At least six persons have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by suspected armed herdsmen on Tse Ugema Chul, Mbakesa community, Ugbaam, in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State.

The attack, which occurred around 7 PM on Saturday, left several others injured, while many residents remain missing.

According to sources, the gunmen stormed the village, shooting sporadically and looting properties. In response, community youths mobilized and attempted to defend their homes using sticks and stones. However, they unknowingly walked into an ambush near a stream called Kafe, where another group of armed attackers overpowered them.

“The assailants had stationed some of their men at the stream. As the youths approached, over 50 armed men emerged from the bush with guns, machetes, and other weapons, killing several of them,” an eyewitness recounted.

The attackers then retreated and looted farm produce, setting properties ablaze.

One of the victims was identified as Michael Adeke, who had posted on Facebook just days before the attack, warning about the recurrent herdsmen assaults in the area and calling on residents to defend themselves.

Confirming the incident, the Chairman of Ukum LGA, Mr. Jonathan Modi, speaking from Zaki Biam, expressed his grief, saying:

“I am in pain about what happened and cannot speak now.”

Efforts to reach the Benue State Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Catherine Anene, for comment were unsuccessful.