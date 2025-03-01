Singer Angie Stone dies in car accident

Angie Stone, the renowned singer and a key member of the groundbreaking hip hop trio The Sequence, has passed away at 63.

According to her representative, Deborah R. Champagne, Angie was involved in a fatal car crash early Saturday morning after leaving a performance in Montgomery, Alabama. She was en route to another performance at the CIAA basketball tournament in Baltimore when the accident occurred. Details about the crash remain unclear at this time.

Deborah shared that she had spoken with Angie just the night before, and the news of her passing has devastated her family and friends.

Angie Stone rose to fame as a member of The Sequence, the first all-female group signed to the legendary Sugar Hill Records. During their time together from 1979 to 1985, The Sequence released three albums and created the hit track “Funk You Up.” This song went on to be sampled by major artists, including Bruno Mars’ “Uptown Funk” and Dr. Dre’s “Keep Their Heads Ringin’.”

In the late 1990s, Angie launched a successful solo career. Her debut album, Black Diamond, went gold in the United States, and in 2001, she released “Wish I Didn’t Miss You,” which became one of her signature songs.

Angie also ventured into acting, appearing in films such as The Hot Chick and the Kevin Hart comedy Ride Along. In 2018, she spoke about the importance of younger artists respecting those who paved the way for them.

Angie Stone is survived by her son Michael, daughter Diamond, and two grandchildren. We have reached out to Montgomery authorities for more information on the crash but have yet to receive a response.

Her untimely passing has left a deep impact on the music world and beyond.