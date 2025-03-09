Shehu Sani to NPC: Spending nearly a trillion naira to count Nigerians is madness

Shehu Sani.

Former Senator for Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has criticised the National Population Commission (NPC) for requesting nearly a trillion naira to conduct a national census, describing it as “total madness.”

The NPC had proposed a budget of ₦942 billion for this year’s housing and population census.

However, reports indicate that President Bola Tinubu rejected the request, instead considering the deployment of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members for the exercise.

Reacting to the development, Shehu Sani praised Tinubu’s decision, stating on X: “National Population Commission request for almost a trillion naira just to count the number of Nigerians is total madness.

The rejection of their budget is commendable.”