Shari’a Council backs school closures during Ramadan, dismisses opposition

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Supreme Council for Shari’a in Nigeria (SCSN) has defended the decision of some state governments to close primary and secondary schools during Ramadan, citing concerns for students’ well-being amid extreme heat conditions in parts of the North.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba-Ahmad, the council urged states such as Zamfara, Sokoto, and Jigawa to follow suit, emphasizing that the move prioritizes students’ health and religious observance.

SCSN dismissed objections raised by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and some non-governmental organizations (NGOs), asserting that state governments have full authority to determine school schedules.

“This decision ensures continuous learning while preventing students from remaining idle for extended periods. It was carefully reviewed by the respective Ministries of Education and widely welcomed by parents,” the statement read.

The council also criticized threats of legal or industrial action over the school closures, describing them as unnecessary and an affront to state governments’ authority.

“It is baffling that CAN, which remained silent when prolonged ASUU strikes disrupted entire academic sessions, is now opposing a temporary, structured adjustment of just 25 school days,” SCSN added.

Citing the Education Law of January 1, 1964, the council stressed that state governors have the exclusive right to set school holidays, except in Kogi State, where the law does not apply.

SCSN insisted that CAN is not a stakeholder in northern states’ education policies, stating that no government is obligated to seek external approval before making decisions that impact schools.

The council commended the affected state governments for their foresight in prioritizing students’ welfare and urged other northern states to adopt similar measures.

It further called on all stakeholders to respect state governments’ decisions and avoid interfering in policies directly affecting students and their families.