SGF Akume, distances self from aide under EFCC probe

By Omeiza Ajayi

Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, George Akume has distanced himself from his Personal Assistant, Andrew Torhile Uchi who is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC.

Mr Uchi is being investigated over allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

Director, Information and Public Relations in the Office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, disclosed this in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

The statement reads; “The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation OSGF has been drawn to the ongoing investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission EFCC involving Hon. Andrew Torhile Uchi, Personal Assistant to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation bothering on allegations of corruption, bribery, and money laundering.

“It is imperative to state categorically that the Office leadership is not in any way involved in the alleged misconduct as it has always maintained a strong commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity

We recognize the efforts of the EFCC on this matter to ensure that those found culpable are held accountable.

“However, we urge the public not to speculate or draw conclusions as investigations are still ongoing.

“The OSGF appreciates the understanding and support of the public on this matter”.