Sexual harrassment: Coalition declares support for Akpabio

says call for his resignation unfair

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigerian youth leaders have declared their support for the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, following recent allegation of sexual harrassment against him by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

They flayed the recent statement by the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, where he called on the former Akwa Ibom State governor to step down from his position for an independent probe to take place.

The youth leaders, operating under the aegis of Coalition of Nigerian Youth Leaders, at a press conference in Abuja, on Saturday, insisted that those calling for the resignation of the President of the Senate must be careful not to set a dangerous precedent for the country.

Regretting that the development attempted to tarnish the image of the Senate, the coalition commended the legislature for taking steps to sanitize and bring normalcy.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Chief Victor Thompson representing Niger Delta from Akwa Ibom State and Hon. Salisu Pawa, who stood in for Northern Nigeria People’s Congress, explained that they were compelled to address the Nigerian public “due to the egregious actions of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduagha whose despicable assault on the highest legislative body in Nigeria has left us outraged, disappointed, and urging for immediate action. “

“Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s blatant disregard for the rules of the Senate is a slap in the face to the institution and its members,.

“Today being the International Women’s Day, we find it imperative to remind Nigerians of the role of Senator Natasha Akpoti Uduaghan in silencing women and ensuring that genuine victims of abuse and harassment never get heard.

“On the call for the resignation of the President of the Nigerian Senate, we must be careful not to set a dangerous precedent for our dear country.

“Does it mean that if I want the Governor of my State to step aside, I could simply cause a similar against him and expect him to resign? We must thread with caution, ” the group added.

The group argued that Akpabio cannot be made to step down over Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegation, saying those comparing the situation with that involving the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki,,where he stop aside to face probe, were wrong in their comparison.

The group particularly tackled Saraki, reminding him that unlike the present allegation against Akpabio, his was a case of bank robbery where lives were lost during the operation.

“The likes of former Senate President Bukola Saraki have forgotten so soon that during his tenure as Senate President, he was implicated in a case of the notorious Offa bank robbery where a number of people lost their lives in the process, ” it said.