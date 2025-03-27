Seven injured in Lagos multiple auto crash

By Evelyn Usman

A multiple-vehicle accident involving two commercial buses and a Lexus 330 Jeep occurred on Thursday at Lejina, inward Adamo, along the Sabo-Itokin Expressway in Lagos, leaving seven passengers injured.

According to preliminary findings by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), the driver of the Lexus Jeep, who fled the scene immediately after the crash, attempted to overtake but, upon sighting an oncoming truck, lost control while trying to return to his lane. This resulted in a collision with two fully loaded commercial buses.

Adebayo Taofiq, Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment at LASTMA, stated that traffic personnel, in collaboration with security operatives from the Area ‘N’ Police Division, swiftly secured the accident scene, managed traffic disruptions, and facilitated the evacuation of the wrecked vehicles.

“All injured passengers were urgently transported to the General Hospital in Ikorodu for medical treatment by officials of the Lagos State Ambulance Services (LASAMBUS),” he said.

LASTMA General Manager, Mr. Olalekan Bakare-Oki, expressed sympathy for the victims and wished them a speedy recovery. He also urged motorists to exercise caution, especially when overtaking, and to adhere strictly to traffic regulations to prevent such incidents.

“The government has strategically positioned road signs to guide motorists and ensure orderliness on our highways. Drivers must exercise vigilance and confirm absolute clearance before overtaking, as reckless driving can have devastating consequences,” Bakare-Oki added.