Senator Natasha’s beauty is her problem – Ogunlewe

Ogunlewe

By Henry Oduah

Former Minister of Works, Senator Adeseye Ogunlewe, has stirred controversy with his remarks that the beauty of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan presents a challenge for her in politics.

His comments come amid the Senate’s controversial suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months for flouting the rules of the red chamber.

Ogunlewe told journalists on Arise News on Monday that female senators assert themselves confidently in political discussions and do not perceive themselves as inferior to their male counterparts. However, he argued that Akpoti-Uduaghan’s physical appearance influences how men react to her.

“The female senators did not look at themselves as if they were inferior to men. They were even up to the task. If you even mention that Itadewa is a woman, the response you are going to get will make you ashamed of yourself because they will stand up to you,” Ogunlewe stated.

The ex-lawmaker then singled out Akpoti-Uduaghan, adding, “But the beauty of Distinguished Senator Natasha is a problem to her.”

When asked how beauty could be a problem, Ogunlewe explained, “You know, men—when somebody who is pretty passes by you, your attitude will change. You can smile, you can wink, but you may not talk to her. But her beauty is a problem, there’s no doubt about that.”

Pressed further, he elaborated, “To men, when she’s passing, there’s no way a man will not look at that woman.”

He defended his stance by claiming it is natural for men to notice attractive women. “It is a natural thing for a man to look at beautiful women. How can you be a man and a beautiful woman is passing and you close your eyes?” Ogunlewe asked.