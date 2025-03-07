Senate suspends Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

By Henry Umoru, Henry Ojelu, Gabriel Ewepu,

ABUJA – EMBATTLED Chairman of the Senate Committee on Diaspora and NGOs, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP, Kogi Central), was yesterday slammed with a six-month suspension by the Senate, which also barred her from participating in all activities of the 10th Senate over her alleged misconduct when she protested against the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Godswill Akpabio on February 20, 2025.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan, who had earlier in the day re-presented her sexual harassment petition against Senate President Akpabio, said her suspension could not be sustained.

This came as the Labour Party (LP) asked the Senate to revisit the six-month suspension imposed on Akpoti-Uduaghan over allegations that she breached its rules.

Meanwhile, lawyers have faulted the Senate’s suspension of Akpoti-Uduaghan, describing it as illegal and a violation of her rights.

The senator’s suspension came a day after Justice Obiora Egwuatu of a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja restrained the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Code of Conduct from proceeding with the purported investigation against Akpoti -Uduaghan for alleged misconduct.

The court also ordered that the Clerk of the National Assembly, the Senate, and the Committee should, within 72 hours of receiving the order, show cause why an order of interlocutory injunction should not be made to stop them from probing the plaintiff (Natasha) for alleged misconduct without affording her the privileges stipulated in the 1999 Constitution (as amended), the Senate Standing Order 2023, and the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act.

At yesterday’s Senate sitting, it was also resolved to consider lifting the suspension or reducing its tenure if Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan submits a written apology to the Senate before reconsideration.

She was also suspended with effect from yesterday from all legislative activities forthwith. Additionally, it was agreed that her office should be locked up for the duration of her suspension and that all Senate property in her possession should be handed over to the Clerk of the National Assembly, Kamoru Ogunlana.

The Senate further resolved that, for the duration of her suspension, she must not go near or be seen within the vicinity of the National Assembly, including her staff. Her salaries and allowances would be suspended, and all security details assigned to her withdrawn. Additionally, for the period of her suspension, she was barred from representing herself to the public, both locally and internationally, as a senator.

The committee’s report also recommended that the salaries of all her legislative aides be stopped.

During the plenary leading to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension, Senator Orji Kalu moved for an amendment to the section recommending the withholding of salaries and wages of her staff on compassionate grounds.

This was part of the committee’s recommendations, which were read on the floor of the Senate.

Kalu said: “We cannot punish the aides of Senator Natasha for an offence they did not commit. They are staff of the National Assembly, and they have no other farm or means of livelihood apart from the salaries they earn from the Senate. As such, it would be wrong for us, as a Senate, to deny them and their families their salaries.

“I move that we should please amend that section and allow them to earn their salaries,” he said.

The resolutions of the Senate yesterday followed the presentation and consideration of the report by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petition, Senator Neda Imasuen (LP, Edo South).

Despite the plea by Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South), that the suspension be reduced to three months, the committee’s six-month recommendation was carried.

In his presentation of the report, Senator Imasuen said: “Her behavior on February 20, 2025, was unethical and unbecoming of a senator, as she refused to uphold the moral sanctity of the Senate and the hallowed chamber.

Her refusal to appear before the committee to explain herself, despite being served with the notice of the hearing published in the Senate Order Paper and read out in the Senate indicating the time and place of the committee meeting, was disdainful and disrespectful to the committee and the Senate as a whole.”

Reacting she noted that her suspension was unjust and invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity. She said: “Against the culture of silence, intimidation and victim-shaming, my unjust suspension from the Nigerian Senate invalidates the principles of natural justice, fairness and equity. “”The illegal suspension does not withdraw my legitimacy as a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and I will continue to use my duly elected position to serve my constituents and country to the best of my ability till 2027 and beyond.”

To avoid further rancor, the Sergeant-at-Arms, Mukhtar Dawodawa, quickly rushed to her, switched off her microphone, and she left the chamber.

Recall that a heated confrontation unfolded during the Senate plenary session on February 20, when Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan protested the reassignment of her seat by Senate President Akpabio, leading to tense moments in the chamber. The session took an unexpected turn when she arrived to find her seat reassigned and her nameplate removed.

Raising her voice in protest, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan demanded an explanation for what she perceived as an unjustified move.

The matter was subsequently referred to the Ethics Committee the previous Thursday for review following her actions during the plenary session. However, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan shunned the probe committee.

Akpoti-Uduaghan re-submits ‘sexual harassment’ petition against Akpabio

Earlier yesterday, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan again presented a sexual harassment petition against Senate President Akpabio before the Senate during plenary.

This time, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan presented the petition on behalf of her constituents, led by Zubairu Yakubu.

After the presentation of the petition, the President of the Senate asked if there were any legal impediments, and Akpoti-Uduaghan stated that there were none. At 12:38 p.m., Akpabio asked her to lay the petition.

Akpabio referred the petition to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions, led by Senator Imasuen, and directed the committee to report back to plenary in four weeks after legislative actions.

Recall that there was confusion on Wednesday when Akpoti-Uduaghan forwarded a similar petition regarding sexual harassment allegations against Akpabio. However, the Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno North), raised Order 40 of the Senate Standing Orders, stating that the matter could not be entertained or referred to the Ethics Committee on the grounds that Akpoti-Uduaghan and the wife of the President of the Senate, Mrs. Ekaette Akpabio, were in court and that the case was sub judice. He further argued that, in line with the Order, the petition could not be taken because Senator Natasha had signed it.

Senate should revisit Akpoti-Uduaghan’s suspension – LP

The opposition Labour Party has asked the Senate to revisit the six-month suspension imposed on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The National Publicity Secretary of the LP, Obiora Ifoh, in a telephone interview, noted that it was disheartening that the Senate’s decision coincided with a day when women were being celebrated worldwide.

According to him, while the suspension was framed as a consequence of breaches of Senate rules of conduct within the chambers, the allegations of sexual harassment made against Senate President Akpabio had not been investigated or properly addressed.

Ifoh said: “What the Senate has done is illegal and is unlikely to stand. They suspended the Senator without adhering to the principle of fair hearing.

“They ignored a ruling of a court of competent jurisdiction that barred the Senate or its Committee on Ethics from taking the action they took.““Mind you, the court gave its ruling long before the committee sat to recommend the suspension.““The case she filed in court, which is in the public domain, relates to derogatory remarks made by an aide to the Senate President against her. “Akpoti-Uduaghan is in the Senate on behalf of thousands, if not millions, of the inhabitants of Kogi Central, not in her capacity as an individual. These people must not be denied their constitutionally guaranteed right to representation.”

Senate taking steps in Akpabio-Natasha matter—Oluremi Tinubu

The First Lady of Nigeria, Oluremi Tinubu, yesterday assured Nigerians that the Senate is taking necessary steps to address the controversy surrounding allegations of sexual harassment levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Mrs Tinubu made this statement in a Facebook post on Thursday, emphasising the importance of respecting the nation’s legislative institutions.

“As a former senator myself, I believe in the importance of respecting our institutions, even in the face of challenges. The Nigerian Senate, where I served for 12 years, is a mature chamber that deserves our respect,” she noted.

Acknowledging the allegations against Mr Akpabio, she expressed confidence that the Senate is handling the situation.

We’re not in Banana Republic – Owie

Reacting to the development, former Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Rowland Owie, said:

“We are not in a Banana Republic. A Senator is a Senator anytime, any day, even when suspended or as a non-serving Senator. The 10th Senate must exercise caution to preserve the integrity of the institution.““I have always warned that the 10th Senate must be careful to avoid sinking the Upper Chamber. If issues are brought before the Senate, there must be thorough investigations—nothing should be swept under the carpet. Ordinarily, the President of the Senate ought to step down to allow for an impartial investigation.”

Lawyers fault suspension despite court order

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mr. Kunle Edun, criticized the Senate’s actions, stating: “I do not agree with the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. The suspension was an aberration by a Senate that ought to know better.

Order 67(4) of the Senate Rules states that a Senator can only be suspended for a period not exceeding 14 days. This provision, which is unconstitutional, was breached by the same Senate. Courts have repeatedly held that a legislator is a representative of their constituents and that suspending a legislator automatically translates to an unconstitutional denial of the constituents’ right to representation in Parliament.““In this case, an entire senatorial zone in Kogi State has been denied its constitutional right to representation in the Senate. This could never have been the intention of the drafters of the Constitution. Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan is simply a representative of her people, who have now been unlawfully denied representation.

“The fact that the matter is in court makes it sub judice. The Ethics Committee cannot, on one hand, admit that the subject matter of her petition is sub judice and then, on the other hand, contradict that position by suspending her in relation to the same matter or a similar matter that is before the court.““The contention that the court lacks the power to interfere in legislative affairs due to the principle of separation of powers does not justify the Senate’s decision to disregard an interim court order.“

“All the reasons the Senate may have had for disobeying the court order should have been presented in court as a basis to set aside the interim injunction. It is lawless for a legislature to disobey a court order, whether they consider it valid or not.““Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan rightly refused to appear before the Ethics Committee in light of the court’s order. The Senate was wrong to proceed with the hearing despite the court order. This was sheer legislative rascality.”

Similarly, lawyer and activist Deji Adeyanju stated:”I am deeply saddened by the illegal suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Nigerian Senate. This act is not only a blatant violation of her rights but also an affront to the very foundation of democracy and transparency that our nation claims to uphold.“”Even if her allegations are deemed frivolous, the Senate has an obligation to investigate them thoroughly. Senator Akpabio, who faces allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate remarks, must be allowed to face the Senate Committee.

He must be given the opportunity to defend himself and cross-examine Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. Sweeping such serious allegations under the carpet perpetuates a culture of silence and raises serious questions about the integrity of the Senate’s investigative process.“”Furthermore, it is appalling that the chairman of the Ethics Committee, who was publicly defending Akpabio just days before this inquiry, presided over the investigation against Akpoti-Uduaghan. This is a clear conflict of interest. Akpabio cannot serve as a judge in his own case. For the sake of justice and fairness, he must step aside to allow for a thorough and impartial investigation.

“It is unacceptable that neither Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan nor Akpabio was allowed to appear before the committee for a proper investigation. This lack of due process mirrors the troubling practices seen in our electoral system, where results are declared in the dead of night without proper scrutiny.

“I call on my dear sister and friend, Akpoti-Uduaghan, to challenge her illegal suspension in court. Women who seek change often face such challenges in the corridors of power and even in religious institutions.“”By suspending Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months, the people of Kogi Central have been denied proper representation. She must resist attempts to silence, bully, harass, and intimidate her.

“The Senate has no right to suspend her. The very democratic process that brought many of its members to power is the same process through which Natasha was elected.“”The Senate leadership is merely first among equals and must not wield its power to undermine the representation of the people.”