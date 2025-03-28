SDP Kaduna disowns El-Rufai

Malam Nasir El-Rufai

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) Kaduna State Chapter has distanced itself from the former Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai, stating that there are no proper records of his membership.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna on Friday, the Assistant National Secretary, North-West of SDP, Alhaji Idris Inuwa, also rejected the purported dissolution of the State Working Committee of the party.

Inuwa alleged that “some individuals are working round the clock to hijack the party.”

He emphasized that the Kaduna State Executive Committee is a product of a duly conducted state congress, reflecting the will of party members and adhering to constitutional provisions.

According to him: “This body holds a four-year mandate that remains valid, binding, and legally recognized throughout its tenure.”

“Any attempt to arbitrarily dissolve this duly constituted leadership structure violates the party’s constitution and undermines due process, fairness, and internal democracy.”

“The SDP constitution outlines clear procedures for dissolving a State Exco, including initiating an investigation, setting up a committee, and providing fair hearing before making a decision. None of these were followed—only an illegal, unilateral letter of dissolution was issued.”

Inuwa further stated that the purported establishment of a caretaker committee under a single individual lacks legal basis, rendering it “null, void, and of no effect whatsoever.”

While acknowledging the growing interest in the party, he stressed that membership admission must follow due process, and the State Exco remains open to all prospective members who comply with the established guidelines.