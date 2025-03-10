Scores injured as police invade entertainment centre in Abia

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA – Over 20 people sustained injuries following a violent invasion of De Latinos Concept, a popular entertainment centre in Umuahia, Abia State, by policemen.

Eyewitnesses reported that chaos erupted around 8 PM on Sunday when a group of policemen attempted to enter the centre with suya meat purchased from outside. However, the bouncers on duty denied them entry, citing the establishment’s policy against bringing in outside food.

The situation quickly escalated into a heated altercation, prompting the officers to leave the premises—only to return with a truckload of armed reinforcements. The policemen allegedly opened fire, releasing gunshots and teargas, causing widespread panic.

“They launched an attack on everyone in sight, whether staff or guests. Over 20 people were injured, and some had to be admitted to the Federal Medical Centre due to the severity of their injuries. The gunshots and teargas caused a stampede, making things worse,” an eyewitness recounted.

In the midst of the mayhem, property worth millions was reportedly damaged.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Maureen Chinaka, confirmed the incident. She stated that Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, had visited the scene and that both officers involved and some staff members of De Latinos were being interrogated at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).

“Investigations are ongoing, and updates will be provided to the public as we progress,” DSP Chinaka assured.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Alex Otti condemned the attack, vowing to ensure that all perpetrators are brought to justice.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma, the governor assured residents that his administration remains committed to creating a safe environment for businesses to thrive.

“Every single person involved in this attack will be prosecuted. This will serve as a lesson to those who believe they can act with impunity,” Otti stated.

He further emphasized that his government will not tolerate actions that instill fear in innocent residents and business owners in Abia State.