Rivers: Fubara accuses Nwaeke of undermining Tinubu’s peace process, dismisses allegations

Siminalayi Fubara

By Nwafor Sunday

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has dismissed allegations made against him by Dr. George Nwaeke, the former Head of Service, calling them false, misleading, and politically motivated.

In a statement released on Saturday, March 29, 2025, Fubara reacted to claims aired on Channels Television a day earlier, in which Nwaeke accused him of supporting Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed’s rumored 2027 presidential bid and conspiring with militants to attack oil pipelines and national assets in Rivers State.

Describing the accusations as laughable and baseless, Fubara questioned how a civil servant like Nwaeke would have access to high-level political discussions. He clarified that Bala Mohammed’s visit to Rivers State was public knowledge, as he is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, and there was nothing secret about his engagements in the state.

“It is ludicrous for Dr. Nwaeke to claim that he was aware of my meetings to encourage attacks on oil pipelines and national assets,” Fubara stated. “At no time did I hold any meeting with militants or criminal groups to destabilize the state. I have consistently preached peace, even in the face of provocations.”

The governor alleged that Nwaeke had been compromised and was only making these accusations to serve the interests of those attempting to discredit his administration and undermine the peace process initiated by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians and the good people of Rivers State to disregard everything said by Dr. Nwaeke,” Fubara urged, dismissing the allegations as a desperate attempt to disrupt ongoing peace efforts.

The accusations have further heightened political tensions in Rivers State, as stakeholders closely monitor the unfolding situation.