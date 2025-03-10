Rivers crisis: Resign or be impeached, APC tells Fubara

Siminalayi Fubara

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt



The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has urged Governor Siminalayi Fubara to either resign from office honourably or be impeached by the House of Assembly.

The party accused the governor of committing too many impeachable offences as exposed by the judgment of the Supreme Court.

Speaking at a press conference in his country home in Port Harcourt on Monday, the state chairman of the APC, Tony Okocha, said there was no need for the assembly to set up a seven-man panel to investigate the wrongdoings of the governor.

“Supreme Court has already exposed those allegations,” he said.

“There are two options left for Sir Siminalayi Fubara. He should either resign honourably or face impeachment,” Okocha added.