Rivers Crisis: Nigeria needs development not power struggles – Gbenga Hashim

Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim

Former presidential candidate, Dr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, has called for a swift and peaceful resolution to the ongoing political crisis in Rivers State, warning that the people stand to gain nothing from the power tussle between the suspended Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nelson Wike.

In a statement released by his media office in Abuja, Dr. Hashim expressed deep concern over the decision by President Bola Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Rivers State on March 18, 2025. The declaration led to the suspension of Governor Fubara, his Deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months. President Tinubu subsequently appointed Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (rtd) as the sole administrator to manage the state’s affairs during this period.

Dr. Hashim described the development as troubling, noting that political disagreements in Nigeria’s past were often driven by ideological differences and national interests rather than personal rivalries and ego battles.

“Political conflicts in the past were driven by ideological differences and national interest, not ego and power games. The current situation in Rivers State reflects a dangerous shift in Nigeria’s political culture that could undermine our democratic order,” Hashim stated.

He called on President Tinubu to exercise greater statesmanship and wisdom in resolving political conflicts to safeguard national stability.

“Nigeria is a multi-ethnic nation with complex fault lines and competing loyalties. Extreme measures like a state of emergency should be applied with caution and fairness to avoid further political and social instability,” he added.

Dr. Hashim drew parallels between the Rivers crisis and previous instances where states of emergency were declared in Nigeria since the return to democracy in 1999. He referenced the state of emergency declared by former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Plateau State on May 18, 2004, when Governor Joshua Dariye and the State House of Assembly were suspended following violent clashes between Christian and Muslim communities that claimed over 2,000 lives. Similarly, in response to escalating insurgency and sectarian violence, former President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of emergency in selected local government areas of Borno and Plateau States on December 31, 2011. In a more extensive move, Jonathan imposed a state of emergency across the entire northeastern region of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa States on May 14, 2013, due to the Boko Haram insurgency. However, Hashim noted that the Rivers crisis stands out because it marks the first time a state of emergency has been declared solely due to political infighting rather than large-scale violence or security threats.

Dr. Hashim welcomed the recent position taken by the House of Representatives regarding the supervision of the sole administrator appointed for Rivers State. The House rejected the proposal for the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to oversee the administrator’s actions, asserting that the National Assembly should have supervisory authority to ensure constitutional balance and accountability.

“The decision by the House of Representatives reinforces the principle of constitutional order and legislative oversight. The National Assembly, as the elected representatives of the Nigerian people, should rightfully oversee the actions of the administrator to uphold democratic accountability,” Hashim said.

The Rivers crisis has drawn strong reactions from political and legal stakeholders across the country.

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), through its President Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, has expressed grave concern over the constitutionality of the suspension, warning that such actions set a dangerous precedent for Nigerian democracy.

Similarly, the Peoples Democratic Party Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) condemned the suspension of democratic institutions in Rivers State, describing it as an attack on Nigeria’s federal structure and a threat to the country’s political stability.

Dr. Hashim urged all political actors involved in the Rivers crisis to put the interest of the people above personal and political considerations. He warned that prolonged instability in Rivers State could have far-reaching consequences for Nigeria’s unity and democratic future.

“Nigeria needs development and stability, not power struggles. Political leaders must rise above personal disputes and focus on governance that delivers peace, progress, and prosperity for the people,” Hashim concluded.