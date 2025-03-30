Rivers bombings, Assembly burning: Confusion as Fubara, ex-HOS trade claims

George Nwaeke and Sim Fubara

•Former official, wife disagree over alleged abduction

By Davies Iheamnachor

Suspended governor of Rivers State, Siminalyi Fubara, yesterday, engaged in a war of words with the immediate past Head of Service, HOS, Dr. George Nweke, over the bombing of pipelines in the state and burning of the House of Assembly Complex.

The development, which created confusion over the true story of the incidents that happened in the state, added another twist to the complex political crisis in Rivers.

In 2023, in the early stages of the current impasse, suspected political thugs burnt down the chambers of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

The arsonists had carried out the act at about 9:45pm, causing uneasy calm around the assembly complex.

On March 18, 2025, an explosion also rocked a section of the Trans Niger Pipeline in Bodo Community in Gonna Local Government Area of Rivers State, heightening the already tense political situation in the state. The incident occurred near the Bodo-Bonny Road under construction. Unlike in the past when militant groups claimed responsibility for such incidents, none took ownership of the two.

Terrorism

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had sent five Port Harcourt-based men to Kuje Prison for burning down the complex.

The men were arraigned by the Federal Government on terrorism charges.

However, the issues have taken another dimension with the claim by Nweke, who resigned a few days ago as HOS that Fubara ordered both incidents.

He alleged that the suspended governor sponsored the recent explosions that occurred in some oil facilities in the state.

Nweke also alleged that Fubara also masterminded the burning of the Rivers State House of Assembly complex to stop his impeachment by the house.

Nweke, who said this in Abuja, appreciated Fubara for appointing him to serve in his administration, saying his aim in addressing the press was to put the record straight.

He said: “With loads of misinformation on print and electronic media, I have chosen to put the record straight, I was not sacked neither was I pressured to resign, I did it willingly from the depth of my heart, however, as an insider and a key player in this administration by my position, who worked closely with Siminilayi Fubara, it will be unfair for me to keep silent or not to address some key factors that have affected or will affect our state if we continue on this trajectory.

“I want to use this medium to thank Mr. President for a swift intervention in Rivers State crisis, especially on the state of emergency that was declared and assented to by the National Assembly.

Suspended

“You will recall that when the governor was suspended, as the Head of Service I was the next in command so I am not speaking from outside. I am speaking as an insider. If not for the intervention of Mr. President, Nigeria would have faced the worst economic sabotage and Rivers State would have been in flames.”

Nweke alleged that Fubara had in the wake of the crisis in the state, directed his suspended Chief of Staff, Edison Ehie, to burn down the Assembly complex to avert his seeming impeachment.

He also said the governor had also made some advancement to bring down the residential quarters of the state lawmakers, adding that the governor wasted state funds to massage his ego.

Nweke said: “It all started with the Rivers State House of Assembly where Governor Siminilayi Fubara directed his Chief of Staff (Edison Ehie) to burn down the assembly to avert his impeachment. Edison was in Government House with two other boys, including the former Chairman of Obio/Akpor LGA, and one Chijioke. I was there with them when a bag of money was handed over to Edison for the operation. I did not know the amount inside.

“I want to tell Rivers people today that the House of Assembly complex in Moscow Road was brought down by Edison Ehie under the instructions of Governor Siminilayi Fubara, I challenge him to an open confrontation and I will throw more light on it. A day after that incident, I almost resigned but I was very scared because I knew the power of a sitting governor and he knew that I was aware of the whole plan and that I was discomforted with the unconscionable act and deliberate posture of innocence and mien of a sheep.

Residential quarters

“Another attempt was also made to destroy the residential quarters of the House of Assembly members if not for the press conference that was made by Rivers youths, Rivers elders and National Assembly members, that would have been another barbaric demolition in Rivers State.

“I came to realize that they wanted to demolish that second building because, after some weeks, he told me that if he had known early he would have gone to pull down their hall before visiting the residential quarters of the assembly and that he didn’t know that they had such a beautiful hall where they are using now for their sitting, I was shocked and I asked myself how could a man who wants to lead his people be destroying his state assets and wasting public funds on a needless ego fight.

“While I thank Mr. President for the state of emergency that was declared in Rivers State, I will plead with him not to give up on Rivers State affairs because a lot is going on there with Governor Fubara. One of the factors that got me removed was when Governor Fubara told me they would use the Ijaw to decide who would become the next President of Nigeria and I asked him how will that work. Is it by votes or by what means?

“He told me that he is the chief security officer of Rivers State and his brother is in charge of Bayelsa State and all the pipelines are under their care that at the appropriate time, they will tell the boys what to do and the fund was not an issue. That was why when he made that statement in his public function that “I will tell the boys what to do at the appropriate time” I knew something was up and perhaps the time was near.

Nweke said: “The plan was to start from non-Ijaw speaking areas to destroy oil facilities to remove attention from the Ijaw and make it have a statewide look. The Ogoni, Oyibo, Ahoda areas were to be bombed first before the Ijaw zones. This would have brought down the government of President Tinubu and usher in a new President from the coalition of political parties with a Vice President from the Ijaw.’’

Nweke is lying, he is compromised —Fubara

Meanwhile, Fubara has dismissed Nweke’s claims, stating that he,Nweke, has been compromised to lie against him.

Fubara disclosed this in a statement he signed in Port Harcourt and urged the public to disregard him.

He said: “Ordinarily, I would not have responded to his claims, but to correct the erroneous impression such allegations may create in the minds of the people, and the disaffection it is bound to cause in the state and the country.

“First, on the claim that he was aware of my discussions and plans to support Bala Mohammed’s alleged 2027 presidential bid, it is laughable that Dr Nwaeke would be part of any high-level political meeting as Head of Service, much more sitting in my alleged night meetings with Bala Mohammed and militants as he claimed. Howbeit, none of such meetings were ever held.

“The truth is that the whole world knew when the Bauchi State Governor, as Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum visited the state, and there was nothing secret about the visits.

“It is also ludicrous for Dr. Nwaeke to claim that he was aware of my meetings to encourage attacks on oil pipelines and other national assets in the state, as there was no time I held any meeting with militants or any criminal group to destabilise the state. It is on record that I have been at the forefront of preaching peace in the state even in the face of obvious provocations.

“The truth is that Dr. Nwaeke has been compromised, and whatever he is saying is only aimed at fulfilling his promise to those who may have paid or coerced him to lie against me.

“I call on all well-meaning Nigerians and the good people of Rivers State to disregard everything said by Dr. Nwaeke as they are mere desperate attempts to discredit me and my administration, and undermine the peace process by Mr. President.”

He was abducted, not the husband I know —Nweke’s wife

Nonetheless, the matter has become more dramatic as Florence Nweke, wife of the former HOS, said her husband was abducted.

She raised concerns about her husband’s safety and whereabouts following his sudden public appearance in Anuja.

Florence revealed that her husband had informed her of his safe arrival in Abuja after travelling from Rivers State. However, she was later shocked to see him participating in an interview where he made allegations against the governor.

According to her, the man in the interview did not seem to be the husband she knew, sparking fears that he might be acting under duress.

“I have tried reaching him several times, but his lines have been unreachable. I don’t know where he is or if he is safe. My husband is in trouble,” she cried out.