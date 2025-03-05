Rivers Assembly summons RSIEC chairman over 2024 LG Poll

*As Electoral Body Fixes August 9 For Council Elections

The Rivers State House of Assembly on Wednesday summoned the Chairman of the State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, Justice Adolphus Enebeli (retd) to appear before it within 48- hours over the conduct of the October 5, 2024 local government elections.

Recall that the last year’s election was won by Action Peoples Party, APP, in the twenty three local government areas of the state except Etche local government which was won by another political other than the PDP or APC.

The House, during plenary presided over by its Speaker, Martin Amaewhule, however threatened to issue a warrant for the arrest of the RSIEC Chairman if he fails to appear before the House at the expiration of the ultimatum.

The House also resolve to write Governor Siminalayi Fubara to forward the names of all his commissioners that were not screened by the Martin Amaewhule led Assembly to the House for proper screening or otherwise.

It is not clear if the Commissioners will appear before the House giving the palpable tension that has taken a center stage in the state since the pronouncement of the Supreme Court judgment last Friday.

Meanwhile, arising from the stakeholders meeting in its secretariat on Wednesday, the state electoral commission, RSIEC announced August 9 of this year to conduct a fresh local government election into the 23 local government areas in the state.

Justice Enebeli quoted that by section 5 of the Rivers state independent electoral commission law number 12 of 2018, the electoral body is saddled with the responsibilities of providing guidelines for political parties, stipulating the rules and procedure for electioneering campaigns for local government elections.

‘There shall be local government council election on Saturday, 9th August 2025 in all the 23 local government areas of Rivers state. RSIEC is mandated by law to fix the date for elections in the state”, he said.

The RSIEC Chairman said that contrary to the misconception of a few persons as expressed in the media, “I make bold to say without equivocation that the fixing of date

The power of election into local government councils in Rivers state is the sole and undoubted statutory power of RSIEC by section 13, p 1 to 4 of RSIEC law number 2 of 2018.

“The criteria for participation and other sundry provisions are articulated in the booklet”, Justice Enebeli explained in a well-attended stakeholders meeting in Port Harcourt.