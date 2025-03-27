Rivers Administrator advised to be neutral, apolitical in his appointments

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Bayo Wahab

A civic group, the Centre for Democratic Advancement (CDA), has advised Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (Retd.), the newly appointed sole administrator of Rivers State, to be neutral and apolitical in his appointments to safeguard ongoing peace efforts in the state.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the group’s chancellor, Dr. Idris Jinadu, expressed concerns over reports suggesting that the administrator’s appointment was influenced by a powerful political bloc and that his early decisions may be favoring certain interests.

“There are growing concerns that Vice Admiral Ibas was handpicked by a specific political faction and that his initial steps in office appear to align with their agenda. Whether true or not, such perceptions can be damaging, as they create mistrust and deepen divisions in the state,” Jinadu stated.

He stressed the need for transparency and fairness in governance, warning that any form of bias in appointments could further destabilize Rivers.

“As sole administrator, Vice Admiral Ibas carries an enormous responsibility. His actions must reflect a genuine commitment to competence, fairness, and inclusivity. Any sign of favoritism in key appointments will only heighten tensions and undermine efforts to restore stability,” he cautioned.

The group also raised concerns about reports that senior civil servants and other professionals in the state’s bureaucracy were being pressured to resign.

“The civil service is an institution built on decades of dedication and professionalism. It should not be subjected to political interference or abrupt purges. Forcing seasoned officials out could disrupt governance and weaken the effectiveness of public service delivery,” Jinadu warned.

He reminded the sole administrator of the temporary nature of his role and urged him to act in a manner that preserves the state’s institutional integrity.

“The administrator must recognize that his role is interim. His focus should be on maintaining order, ensuring fair governance, and strengthening the foundations of the state. Any action that weakens the bureaucracy or promotes factionalism could have long-term consequences,” Jinadu said.

The Centre for Democratic Advancement concluded by urging all stakeholders to put the collective interest of Rivers State above personal or political ambitions, emphasizing that neutrality and fairness remain essential for sustainable peace and governance.

Vanguard News