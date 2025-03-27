Reyenieju condemns calls to adopt PDP governor as APC’s 2027 candidate

Former three-term member of the House of Representatives, Daniel Reyenieju, has faulted calls for Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State to be adopted as the sole governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in the 2027 governorship election.

Reyenieju said endorsing a Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, member as the candidate of the APC would cast doubt on the party’s credibility.

His words: “Endorsing an opposition governor from the PDP is not just a disservice; it is a blatant betrayal of the principles and aspirations of APC members and supporters who have dedicated themselves to our party’s vision. Francis Waive’s actions raise serious questions about his loyalty to the APC and reveal a disturbing preference for a PDP governor based solely on ethnicity, rather than championing a qualified candidate from within our ranks—who, due to our zoning arrangements, should rightly be Urhobo.

“It is outrageous for an APC member to lend credibility to an opposition leader in this manner. We must cultivate a robust sense of pride and unwavering confidence in our party’s ability to produce strong candidates. It is imperative that we recognize the wealth of talent within the APC and actively encourage our members to step forward as viable contenders for the governorship. By advocating for the adoption of an opposition candidate, Hon. Waive not only discredits the APC but also exposes an alarming inferiority complex that has no place in our political discourse.

“In light of his apparent affinity for the PDP, I advise Hon. Waive to consider decamping to the PDP, where he seems to feel more at home and return to the APC with Governor Sheriff Oborevwori when they are ready to support our party’s vision and candidates.

Reyenieju further strongly condemned this misguided notion and called upon all APC members to unite behind our own candidates who genuinely embody our party’s principles and vision for Delta State. We must categorically reject any suggestion that implies we are incapable of producing strong leadership and reaffirm our commitment to building a cohesive, forward-thinking APC. We will not stand idly by while our party’s integrity is compromised. It is time to rally together and demonstrate our strength as a party.”