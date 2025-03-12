Rewane, Adedipe, others for RCCG Economic Summit

Renowned economists Bismarck Rewane, Dr Abiodun Adedipe and others are billed to attend the 2025 Edition of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Christ the Lord Parish, Lekki Economic Summit which is scheduled to be held this in Lagos.

Rewane, the CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Limited, who is the keynote speaker is expected to give an in-depth analysis of Nigeria’s macroeconomic challenges and opportunities. He will also discuss the importance of policy-driven solutions in mitigating economic volatility.

Ms Olive Emodi will moderate the panel discussion featuring esteemed economists as panelists. Dr Abiodun Adedipe, Founder/Chief Consultant, B Adedipe & Associates, Mr Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Founder/CEO of Nairametrics, and Mr Opeyemi Agbaje, CEO, RTC Advisory Services Limited.

They will be deliberating on crucial economic themes, offering expert perspectives on the state of the economy and potential pathways to stability.

This Summit is expected to enjoy impressive turnout, with approximately over 500 physical attendees and additional virtual participants billed to engage in the discussions.

Pastor Tunde Netufo, the Assistant Pastor in Charge of Region 11 and Pastor in Charge of Lagos Province 20, reaffirmed the Church commitment to fostering economic literacy and resilience and encouraging continued dialogue on Nigeria’s financial future.

The renowned Chartered Accountant stated further that ‘Nigeria’s economic development and knowledge of its impacts on our existence are the main reasons we as a church have decided to organise this summit. It is also one of our contributions to the economic discussion and the overall wellbeing of our people’.

This Summit comes at a critical time as the nation is still grappling with the aftermath of subsidy removal and exchange liberalization policies which have significantly impacted inflation and household economies.

With the recent passage of the 2025 budget, the Summit will seek to provide businesses and families with a clearer understanding of the economic variables at play.

The financial experts who have been assembled will expectedly expound on the trends and policy options, and offer strategic insights for navigating the present economic climate.