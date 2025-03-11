Reps threaten to arrest FCTA Executive Secretary

By Gift ChapiOdekina, Abuja



The House of Representatives committee on Public Petition Tuesday threatened to order the arrest of the Executive Secretary of the Federal capital Development Authority (FCDA), Richard Dauda for refusing to explain his role on alleged contravention of the building code of the federal capital territory (FCT).

The committee chaired by Hon. irom Michael Etaba, during proceedings explained that the arrest warrant on Dauda would become necessary if he fails to appear before the committee on thursday this week to state his own side of the story on the committal of the alleged infraction.

The Committee’s position followed the adoption of the petition on the issue regarding plot AO9399 cadastral zone filed by the chairman of the House committee on Custom, Elder Leke Abejide.

Etaba who stressed the resolve of the committee to dispense with the matter as soon as possible wondered why Dauda chose to stay away from the hearing in spite the fact that he is based in Abuja.

Counsel to Abejide, Mr. Samuel Ajayi in a chat with reporters at the end of proceeding of the committee added that he filed a similar petition to the offices of the Minister of the federal capital territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, the Director Department of Development Control, Muktar Galadima to also wade into the matter.

“The petition we have before the House is in respect to special appeal for the Chairman’s swift intervention on the development on a property at AO9399 cadestral zone contravening the building code of the FCT.

“We have a complain in respect to a building going on there which trespassed into the rights of my client. We are urging the appropriate authority to take appropriate step address the issue.”