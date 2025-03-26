Reps move to strip VP, govs, dep govs of immunity

House of Reps.

By Gift ChapiOdekina

On Wednesday, the House of Representatives passed, through a second reading, a bill seeking to retain immunity for the Office of the President and remove immunity from the Vice President, the Governors and the Deputy Governors.

The bill was one of the 42 considered and passed through the second reading stage during a plenary session presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Mr Benjamin Kalu.

Sponsored by Rivers lawmaker Solomon Bob, the bill seeks to amend Section 308 of the 1999 Constitution to prevent abuse of office and ensure transparency in governance.

The proposed legislation’s long title is “A Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to qualify the immunity conferred on the President and remove the immunity conferred on the Vice President, the Governors and their deputies, in order to curb corruption, eradicate Impunity and enhance accountability in public office and for Related Matters. “

Vanguard News