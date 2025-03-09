Reno Omokri shares video of Senator Natasha accusing him of sexual harassment

Reno Omokri and Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

By Bayo Wahab

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has shared a throwback video of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accusing him of sexual harassment.

The video resurfaced days after the Kogi senator raised similar allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Omokri posted the video on his Facebook page on Saturday, March 8, 2025. The footage, originally recorded by Akpoti-Uduaghan on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, during her Kogi State governorship campaign under the Social Democratic Party, accused Omokri of inappropriate behavior at a state banquet held at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on May 6, 2014.

In the video, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that Omokri flirted with her during the banquet, which was hosted by former President Goodluck Jonathan for visiting Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta. She also challenged Omokri’s claim that he was not in Nigeria at the time, urging the Nigerian Immigration Service to investigate his travel records.

In response, Omokri denied the allegations, stating that he was on a special envoy mission to the United States at the time, tasked with improving Nigeria’s image following the Chibok girls’ abduction. He accused Akpoti-Uduaghan of lying and noted that she deleted all traces of her accusations and related videos after newspapers published evidence contradicting her claims.

Omokri said, “I was not in Nigeria throughout the time when Natasha Akpoti accused me. So she obviously lied. After newspapers published my evidence, Natasha deleted all traces of her accusation. She deleted everything. She had made a video insulting me, my wife, and my newborn daughter. She also deleted that.”

Vanguard News