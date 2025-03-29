Reekado Banks and the ‘star-killer’ in the showbiz industry

Reekado Banks

By Benjamin Njoku

Reekado Banks, a former Mavin Records artist, has sparked controversy with a cryptic post about a “star-killer” in the Nigerian music industry. The singer, however, described the individual as either “absolutely clueless or plain demonic.” He claimed that this person somehow finds the best talents but sabotages their careers with poor decisions. Banks clarified that his former record label boss, Don Jazzy, is not the person in question. His outburst has sparked debate about the challenges faced by budding talents in the music industry.

Meanwhile, fans and critics are speculating about the identity of the “star-killer”, with some wondering if it might be a former collaborator or industry executive.

Recall that after parting ways with Mavin Records, Reekado Banks in 2018, floated his recording outfit, Banks Music, the same year and hired his elder brother as manager. He later fired him in 2019, before releasing his single “Ozumba Mbadiwe” in 2021.