Recall: INEC notifies Natasha, Akpabio

File: Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

By Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has notified the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and the Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan about plans by the latter’s constituents to recall her following allegations of gross misconduct and the attendant vote of no confidence passed on her.

The notification followed a letter written by the petitioners to the commission, providing their detailed addresses.

INEC had on Tuesday said the petitioners did not provide necessary contact details to reach them.

National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee at INEC, Mr Sam Olumekun disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said; “Further to the statement issued yesterday, Tuesday 25th March 2025, the Commission hereby confirms that the contact address of representatives of the petitioners, their telephone numbers and e-mail addresses have now been provided in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Commission dated today Wednesday 26th March 2025.

“As provided in Clause 2(a) of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Recall 2024, a letter has been written to notify the Senator sought to be recalled about the receipt of the petition and delivered to her official address. The same letter has been copied to the presiding officer of the Senate and published on the Commission’s website.

“The next step is to scrutinise the list of signatories submitted by the petitioners to ascertain that the petition is signed by more than one half (over 50%) of the registered voters in the Constituency. This will be done in the coming days. The outcome, which will be made public, shall determine the next step to be taken by the Commission.

“We once again reassure Nigerians that the process will be open and transparent”.