REA supplies 24-hour electricity to Osun communities with 510kWp mini-grid

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Rural Electrification Agency (REA) has launched a 510kWp mini-grid system to provide 24-hour electricity to the communities of Elegbejoda, Mefoworade, Olorunshogo, and Omifunfun in Ife South Local Government Area, Osun State.

Implemented through the Interconnected Mini-Grid Acceleration Scheme (IMAS), the project is part of a €9.3 million in-kind grant funded by the European Union and supported by the German Cooperation.

In a statement on Wednesday, REA explained that the initiative aims to strengthen Nigeria’s interconnected mini-grid market and expand clean energy access to approximately 125,000 people. It stated that beyond residential electricity supply, the 510kWp mini-grid will power businesses, schools, and healthcare centers, fostering socio-economic growth in the benefiting communities.

Speaking at an event to commission the mini-grid, Managing Director/CEO of REA, Abba Aliyu, stressed that the project will provide stable and sustainable electricity to the communities.

Aliyu who was represented by the Director of the Rural Electrification Fund, Ngozi Chimdi-Ejiogu, extended appreciation to key partners, including the European Union, German Cooperation, and GIZ, for their support in making the IMAS initiative a reality.

He praised the contributions of the Rural Electrification Fund Directorate, Project Lead Emecho Ted, and Havenhill Synergy Limited, the Project Developer, for their efforts in ensuring the seamless execution of the mini-grid.

He stated “This project is about more than just infrastructure; it’s about empowerment. With reliable energy, these communities can expand their economic activities, improve educational opportunities, and enhance healthcare services, ultimately raising the overall quality of life.”

In his remarks, the Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Adeleke, acknowledged the significance of the project in enhancing the state’s socio-economic landscape and noted that access to sustainable electricity in these communities would create numerous opportunities for progress, particularly for small businesses and essential services.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner for Energy, Hon. Festus Ademola, stated: “This mini-grid project is a landmark achievement for Osun State. It not only provides access to sustainable energy for the communities of Elegbejoda, Mefoworade, Olorunshogo, and Omifunfun but also opens doors to numerous opportunities for growth and development.

“The Osun State Government is committed to supporting further initiatives like this, as they work towards ensuring that every community in the state has access to reliable and affordable electricity.”