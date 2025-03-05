Raphinha earns 10-man Barca tight first leg win at Benfica

Barcelona’s Brazilian forward #11 Raphinha celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg football match between SL Benfica and FC Barcelona at Estadio da Luz stadium in Lisbon on March 5, 2025. (Photo by FILIPE AMORIM / AFP)

Raphinha claimed Barcelona a 1-0 Champions League last-16 first-leg win at Benfica on Wednesday, despite the Catalan giants playing most of the game with 10 men.

Teenage defender Pau Cubarsi was sent off midway through the first half of the tight clash in Lisbon with the score goalless.

Raphinha drilled home after 61 minutes to give five-time winners Barcelona a slim advantage on Bruno Lage’s side ahead of the second leg next Tuesday.

Barcelona have not won the competition since 2015 but are expected to go deep this season after a draw which many consider favourable.

Hansi Flick insisted before the game there was no such thing as an “easy” tie and the coach was proven right on a tense evening in the Portuguese capital.

Wojciech Szczesny made a smart save to deny Benfica’s Kerem Akturkoglu after just a few seconds, and the opening stages were played in a way that indicated both sides were picking up where they left off in Barcelona’s 5-4 group stage win in Lisbon a few weeks ago.

Dani Olmo fired narrowly wide at the other end as Barca threatened, before Benfica goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin produced a stunning triple save to keep the score level.

The Ukrainian first parried Dani Olmo’s prodded effort, then made a brilliant reaction stop to thwart Robert Lewandowski converting from point-blank range and mopped up Lamine Yamal’s attempt from the rebound.

Barcelona were dealt a blow when 18-year-old centre-back Pau Cubarsi was sent off after 22 minutes.

The Spaniard scythed down Benfica striker Vangelis Pavlidis, who scored a hat-trick in the group match, as he ran through on goal.

Szczesny saved Orkun Kokcu’s drive from the free-kick, with Flick sacrificing Olmo for defender Ronald Araujo to steady the ship.

The Polish goalkeeper, brought out of retirement by Barcelona after Marc-Andre ter Stegen suffered a severe knee injury in September, also made a fine reaction save to keep out Akturkoglu’s header before the break.

Despite their numerical disadvantage, Flick’s Barca gave as good as they got at the Estadio da Luz.

After another good Szczesny intervention to stop Pavlidis kept Benfica at bay before Raphinha broke the deadlock.

On the right flank after Flick replaced Yamal early in the second half with Ferran Torres, Raphinha stole in to win the ball back high up and wallop a low, deflected effort home from distance.

It was his ninth goal in nine Champions League games, with the forward in the form of his career.

Barcelona defended frantically in the final stages as Benfica sought to level.

The hosts thought they had won a penalty when Szczesny felled Andrea Belotti, but there was an offside in the build-up and Barcelona survived with their lead intact.

AFP