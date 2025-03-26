RAMADAN TALK: Understanding Zakatul-Fitr

Muslims fast in the month of Ramadan

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

The Messenger of Allah, s.a.w., made zakat al-fitr obligatory as a means of purifying the fasting Muslim from idle talk and foul language, and to feed the poor. “Whoever pays it before the prayer, it is an accepted zakat, and whoever pays it after the prayer, it is just a kind of sadaqah.” It purifies the soul of the one who has fasted Ramadan regarding any foul language he may have used during fasting. Zakat al-fitr, at the end of fasting before Eid, is like two sajdahs of forgetfulness in your salat. It makes up for any shortcomings in the fast, just as the prostrations make up for any shortcomings in the prayer.

Zakat al-fitr is specifically intended to be paid with staple foods prevalent in one’s community. In many regions, this includes grains such as rice and beans or their monetary equivalent.

Every capable adult must pay Zakat al-fitr on behalf of themselves, their spouse, children, and other dependents. This obligation extends only to those who possess more than the basic necessities. For instance, a traveler is required to pay Zakat al-fitr based on where they spend the last days of Ramadan. Moreover, if someone passes away before Maghrib on the last day of Ramadan, they are exempt from this obligation, but if a child is born after that time, the baby must be included in the Zakat al-fitr payment.

In essence, Zakat al-fitr aims to bring joy to those who may not have enough food to celebrate Eid. This act also serves to purify our fast, compensating for any shortcomings we may have had during Ramadan. As the Prophet Muhammad (SAW) stated, “Make them (i.e., the poor and destitute) rich on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr.”

Clearly, any Muslim with more than enough food to last a day is obligated to share their blessings, contributing to the happiness of others during this festive occasion. In doing so, we fulfill our duty as compassionate members of the Ummah.

As we complete our Ramadan, let us remember that Zakah is directed towards various charitable causes, including aiding the poor and needy, supporting those in debt, and providing for those in transit. As articulated in the Qur’an (Q9:60), these acts are duties imposed by Allah, who is All-Knowing and All-Wise.

Iftar time: Lagos – 6:55pm; Abuja – 6: 50pm; Kano – 6: 52pm