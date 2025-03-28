RAMADAN TALK: Understanding Zakatul-Fitr (2)

Muslims fast in the month of Ramadan

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

It’s important to reflect on the spiritual growth we’ve experienced so far. This month has brought us closer to Allah, illuminated our lives through the Qur’an, and redirected our destinies toward charity and divine blessings.

Our celebration is just around the corner, and it’s essential to share this joy with our neighbours and those in need. One meaningful way to celebrate is by inviting them for a meal or extending kindness to the less fortunate.

Amidst the festivities, let’s not forget our crucial obligation: Zakatul-Fitr, a form of charity required at the end of Ramadan to help those in need celebrate Eid. This practice underscores the significance of breaking our fast together while ensuring no one is left behind.

Zakatul-Fitr is paid on behalf of oneself, one’s spouse, children, and parents if they are poor, as well as for a divorced wife in her waiting period. However, it’s important to note that a man does not need to pay on behalf of a rich son or a father’s wife if he is not obligated to support her.

The Zakat should be given in food that is commonly consumed in our community, typically measured as four handfuls per person. Although monetary Zakat may be necessary in certain circumstances, but you must ensure the amount reflects the current market value of the food in your local area.

This obligation serves to purify our fasting and bring joy to others during this festive occasion. The Prophet Muhammad (SAW) emphasized the importance of enriching the lives of the poor on Eid, reminding us that the essence of Zakat lies in communal support and compassion.