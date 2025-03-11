RAMADAN TALK: Staying hydrated, nourished during non fasting periods

Muslims fast in the month of Ramadan

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

Ramadan is about spiritual growth, not exhaustion. Throughout the day, manage your time wisely to prevent stress and avoid over-exertion. Don’t forget to take breaks when needed, and be mindful of your physical and emotional well-being.

If you are not at work, if you are not doing anything, it is better to take a rest or short naps. Remember, you’re fasting for the sake of Allah, and every moment of patience and endurance is rewarded. The feel of the pangs of hunger, fatigue, is normal. In fact, one of the essence of fasting is to feel the pangs of hunger and tiredness. How you react to the moment of weakness is something else. You must never be tired spiritually. During fatigue, you must remember Allah, you must stay connected with Him in thought and action. Be kind to yourself and trust that every step you take towards Him is valued. It is better to pace yourself and focus on your worship. Do not overload yourself so much that it takes you off the compulsory acts of worship. Allah is the Most Merciful, and He rewards your good intentions and sincere efforts.

Between Iftar and Sahoor, stay hydrated especially now that the weather is harsh in this part of the world. Drink plenty of water during non-fasting hours. Avoid caffeinated drinks and beverages as they can dehydrate you more. Ensure your meals are well-balanced, with plenty of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and proteins. That is why pap and bean cake or moi-moi is a popular delicacy during breaking of fast. The pap relieves you from dehydration while the bean cake or moi-moi provides the needed protein.

Taking care of yourself is key to a balanced and fulfilling Ramadan. Some individuals may be unable to fast due to illness, pregnancy, or breastfeeding. Islam provides flexibility in these cases. That will be a topic for another day.

May Allah accept our fasting and supplications. Amin

Iftar time:

Lagos – 6:55pm

Abuja – 6: 48pm

Kano – 6: 45pm