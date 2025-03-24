RAMADAN TALK: Gear up for Lailatul-Qadr (2)

Muslims fast in the month of Ramadan

By Haroon-Ishola Balogun

The Prophet (S.A.W.) said: “The person who offered prayers to Allah in the Night of Majesty with faith and with hope of reward from Allah, all his past sins have been forgiven” (Bukhari).

The significance of the Night of Majesty or Laylatul-Qadr cannot be over-emphasised. Despite our knowledge about the glorious night and its importance, preparation towards it has not shown enough awareness and consciousness about its gains. It is one marvellous gift the Creator, Allah (SWT) has given to the Muslim Ummah to redeem and renew themselves every year of all iniquities, attract abundant blessings and, of course, change their destinies.

It is the night when the whole multitude of angels and the spirit (Ruh) descend on earth, greeting and praying for the believers and conveying messages of peace. It is the night of unsurpassed grandeur when the Qu’ran was revealed through angel Gabriel (Jubril) into the heart of Prophet Muhammad (SAW). It is a night of long-lasting blessings. It is a night in one whole Islamic year that influences or better still changes our destinies.

Various scholars have explained to us that Allah, in his infinite wisdom had planned the system of the universe in such a way that every person’s destiny will be determined on a yearly basis. Allah offered this gesture to mankind as a unique opportunity to influence his own future. This is done by performing certain supererogatory acts, such as dua, supplication, zikr and recitation of the Holy Qu’ran. The important thing at this period is never to miss any night till the end of Ramadan, because the particular night in the last ten is unknown. Strive never to miss any of them.

One of the best dua’s that can be recited on Laylat al-Qadr is that which the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allah be upon him) taught ‘A’ishah (may Allah be pleased with her). It was narrated by al-Tirmidhi, who classed it as saheeh, that ‘A’ishah said: I said: “O Messenger of Allah, If I know which night is Laylat al-Qadr, what should I say?” He said: “Say: Allahumma innaka ‘afuwwun tuhibb al-‘afwa fa’fu ‘anni (O Allah, You are All-Forgiving and You love forgiveness so forgive me).

Iftar time:Lagos – 6:58pm Abuja – 6: 55pm Kano – 6: 52pm