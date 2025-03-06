Ramadan: Sharia council backs school closures

The Supreme Council for Shariah in Nigeria (SCSN) says the decision by some northern governors to close primary and secondary schools during Ramadan is appropriate.

A statement by its Secretary-General, Nafiu Baba-Ahmad, in Kaduna on Thursday, said the closure prioritises students’ well-being amid extreme heat conditions during the fasting period.

Baba-Ahmad criticised organisations, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), for opposing the move, stating that state governments have full authority over school schedules.

“Threats of legal or industrial action over the closures are unnecessary. CAN opposed a structured 25-day adjustment but remained silent during prolonged ASUU strikes,” Baba-Ahmad said.

According to him, the closure is temporary and will not disrupt academic activities, as lost time can be recovered by adjusting the long vacation.

“The decision was thoroughly reviewed by the Ministries of Education and widely accepted by parents,” Baba-Ahmad added.

Citing the Education Law of Jan. 1, 1964, Baba-Ahmad reaffirmed that governors have the exclusive right to set school holidays, except in Kogi.

He said that state governments were not obliged to seek approval from external groups when making educational policy decisions.

Baba-Ahmad commended the affected states for prioritising students’ welfare and urged other northern states to adopt similar policies.

He appealed to organisations to respect state governments’ authority and refrain from interfering in educational matters affecting students.